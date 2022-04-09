Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 2,200 First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Man Group plc grew its position in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after buying an additional 1,946,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after buying an additional 1,792,001 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after buying an additional 1,300,061 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.91 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.70 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.