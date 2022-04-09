Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 2,200 First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Man Group plc grew its position in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after buying an additional 1,946,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after buying an additional 1,792,001 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after buying an additional 1,300,061 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.91 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.70 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
