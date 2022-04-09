National Bank of Canada FI Takes $70,000 Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EXI opened at $111.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.82. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.09 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

