National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

