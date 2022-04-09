National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 404 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,035,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.92 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

