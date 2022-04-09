Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.60.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $220.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.03 and a 200-day moving average of $249.88. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $174.68 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $135,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after buying an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $50,704,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

