Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sally Beauty by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000.

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.42. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

