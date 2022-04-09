Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Ducommun worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ducommun by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,230 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE DCO opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $65.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $118,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,802 shares of company stock worth $503,025. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

