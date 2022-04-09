Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

