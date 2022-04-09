Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

NKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $370.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

