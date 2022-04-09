NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NNGRY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($57.69) to €56.50 ($62.09) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.95.

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NN Group has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

