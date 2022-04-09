Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

