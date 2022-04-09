Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,792 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 1,959,831 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,060 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $91,021,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 799,940 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,075 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 68,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,249 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,732 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $493.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

