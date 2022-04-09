Brady (NYSE:BRC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Brady stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brady by 199.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 23.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Brady by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

