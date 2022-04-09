BrightView (NYSE:BV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BV. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,308 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BrightView by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BrightView by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in BrightView by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in BrightView by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 210,777 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

