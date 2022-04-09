BARK (NYSE:BARK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of BARK opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. BARK has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $140.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BARK will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BARK by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BARK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in BARK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BARK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

