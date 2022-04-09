National Bank Financial Lowers Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Price Target to C$4.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTC:NXHSF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions (Get Rating)
