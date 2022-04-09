National Bank Financial Lowers Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Price Target to C$4.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTC:NXHSF opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

