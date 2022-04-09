Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAMLGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.70. The firm has a market cap of £477.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

About Central Asia Metals (Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

