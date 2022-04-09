Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.60

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.60 and last traded at $92.11, with a volume of 1562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($42.54) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,907,000 after purchasing an additional 987,188 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.