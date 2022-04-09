Reviewing Longeveron (LGVN) & Its Rivals

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Longeveron to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Longeveron has a beta of -7.08, indicating that its stock price is 808% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Longeveron and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longeveron $1.31 million -$17.05 million -10.74 Longeveron Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.76

Longeveron’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Longeveron. Longeveron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Longeveron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Longeveron and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longeveron 0 0 2 0 3.00 Longeveron Competitors 6000 20507 42906 854 2.55

Longeveron currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.44%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.08%. Given Longeveron’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Longeveron has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Longeveron and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longeveron -1,305.13% -61.46% -51.57% Longeveron Competitors -4,344.30% -115.23% -11.46%

Summary

Longeveron competitors beat Longeveron on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Longeveron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications, such as aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Miami, Florida.

