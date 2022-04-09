Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.70) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTO. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,454.44 ($19.07).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,707.50 ($22.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £16.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,528.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,440.01. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

