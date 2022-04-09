Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

