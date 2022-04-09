Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $46.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

