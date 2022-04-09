Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $122.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after acquiring an additional 173,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Visteon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.