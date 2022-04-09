Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,256,625 shares of company stock worth $59,667,651. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 112,340 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 73,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,834,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

