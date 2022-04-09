ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Down 10%

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,024,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 392,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.24 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

