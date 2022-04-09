ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Down 10%

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,024,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 392,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.24 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.
About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.