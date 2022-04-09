Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $228.20

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 228.20 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 237.20 ($3.11), with a volume of 1456979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278.60 ($3.65).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.28) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.49) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 490.44 ($6.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 389.24.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

