SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.57

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 4.57 and last traded at 4.80, with a volume of 1227700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 4.81.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 6.72.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.