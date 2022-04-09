Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $227.06

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.06 and traded as low as $191.06. Li Ning shares last traded at $191.80, with a volume of 4,894 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Ning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.06 and its 200 day moving average is $259.67.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

