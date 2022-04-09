Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.67. Euronext has a 1-year low of $84.46 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

