Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fraport has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. Fraport has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

