Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.
About Hammerson (Get Rating)
Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.
