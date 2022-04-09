KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target Cut to €53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €57.00 ($62.64) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.75. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.7306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

