Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target to €75.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Kion Group stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

