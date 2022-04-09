Barclays Raises Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target to €14.00

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

GLPEY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

