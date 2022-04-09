Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cabot for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is committed to boost its specialty compounds business globally. The company has expanded its global footprint in black masterbatch and compounds. Cabot will also gain from acquisitions. The NSCC Carbon black plant acquisition will support its growth objectives and broaden its capabilities. The buyout of Shenzhen Sanshun has also expanded its capabilities in the high-growth batteries market. The Tokai Carbon buyout will also boost its Battery Materials product line. It also remains committed to return cash to its shareholders. However, higher raw material costs are likely to impact fiscal second quarter results. Higher energy and gas costs may hurt margins The chip shortage is still affecting the automotive market.”

CBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $125,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 21.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

