Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $198.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is grappling with escalated costs, which were seen in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. In the quarter, Sanderson Farms’ cost of sales increased due to a rise in feed and non-feed costs. The company's average feed cost per pound increased in the fiscal third quarter, mainly due to corn and soybean prices. Also, its SG&A expenses flared up in the quarter. Nevertheless, the company benefited from robust execution across live production, sales and processing in the quarter, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by higher demand and prices for products sold to foodservice customers as well as demand strength for products sold to retail grocery store customers.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.53 and its 200 day moving average is $185.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 31.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

