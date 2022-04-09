Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avnet is benefiting from robust demand for its products across Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Improvement in Americas also served as tailwind. Its continued focus on boosting Internet of Things capabilities are helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Moreover, cost-saving efforts are aiding profitability. Additionally, Avnet’s expanding partner base is likely to boost top-line growth. Notably, it expects to replace the Texas Instruments revenues with higher-margin revenues by fiscal 2022-end. Also, acquisitions like Witekio and Softweb are positives. However, lower pricing and higher logistics costs amid the pandemic are keeping margins under pressure. A highly leveraged balance sheet is also a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Avnet alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

AVT stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avnet by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Avnet by 8,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,810,000 after purchasing an additional 619,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $22,726,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.