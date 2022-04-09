Truist Financial Lowers REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $115.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of REX opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $506.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 249,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 67,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

