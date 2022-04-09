Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$14.25

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPGYF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

