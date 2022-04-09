Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

OTCMKTS EGTYF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

