Waterdrop (WDH) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Waterdrop to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Waterdrop and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Waterdrop Competitors 269 1132 1240 49 2.40

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 459.36%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 23.25%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million -$247.01 million -1.22 Waterdrop Competitors $9.41 billion $813.93 million 28.93

Waterdrop’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% Waterdrop Competitors 2.12% 13.89% 2.82%

Summary

Waterdrop peers beat Waterdrop on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Waterdrop (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

