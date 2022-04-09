Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) vs. FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Head-To-Head Review

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 0.43% 167.08% 2.63% FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million 1.42 -$340,000.00 $0.00 -539,000.00 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 3.13 -$8.51 million ($1.93) -1.88

Kingsway Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kingsway Financial Services and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services beats FG Financial Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

