Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Increased to 960.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 950.00 to 960.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $843.00.

CABGY stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

