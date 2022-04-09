Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.05 Million

Brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to post $28.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.20 million and the lowest is $22.90 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $128.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYMT. Jonestrading lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 604,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 189,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26,475 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

