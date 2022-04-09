Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) PT Raised to SEK 400 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BOLIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. SEB Equities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 390 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.81.

BOLIF opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

