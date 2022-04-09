Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.44

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and traded as high as $13.61. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 573 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MODVF)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

