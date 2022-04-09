Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7,416.87

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,416.87 ($97.27) and traded as high as GBX 7,667.40 ($100.56). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 7,600 ($99.67), with a volume of 55,657 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,416.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,895.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $65.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.