Contrasting Reed’s (REED) and Its Competitors

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reed’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reed’s Competitors 215 759 1019 36 2.43

Reed’s currently has a consensus price target of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 285.75%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 37.12%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million -$16.40 million -1.60 Reed’s Competitors $5.72 billion $412.51 million -98.05

Reed’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -33.07% -187.58% -67.39% Reed’s Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Summary

Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

