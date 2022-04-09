Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.29

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.29 and traded as high as C$10.56. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$10.46, with a volume of 155,808 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$942,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,735,510. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$254,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,700 shares in the company, valued at C$913,835. Insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701 over the last 90 days.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

