Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $152.08

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.08 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 150.81 ($1.98). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.99), with a volume of 8,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £142.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.92.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.