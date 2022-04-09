Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $152.08

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARRGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.08 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 150.81 ($1.98). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.99), with a volume of 8,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £142.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.92.

Carr’s Group Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

